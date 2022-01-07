Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 963 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,819 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,882,000 after buying an additional 147,507 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 16.7% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,191,000 after buying an additional 408,928 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Five9 by 10,448.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Five9 by 28.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,995,000 after purchasing an additional 224,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Five9 by 31.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 874,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,322,000 after purchasing an additional 207,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total value of $1,949,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $161,579.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,960 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,107. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVN traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.00. 7,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,517. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.33 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.59 and a beta of 0.41.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

FIVN has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.59.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

