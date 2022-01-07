Minnova Corp. (CVE:MCI) Director Buys C$50,000.00 in Stock

Minnova Corp. (CVE:MCI) Director James David Alexander White acquired 500,000 shares of Minnova stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,980,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$198,092.70.
Shares of CVE MCI opened at C$0.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.18. Minnova Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.11 and a 1-year high of C$0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.87 million and a P/E ratio of -5.63.
Minnova Company Profile
