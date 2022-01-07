Minnova Corp. (CVE:MCI) Director Buys C$50,000.00 in Stock

Minnova Corp. (CVE:MCI) Director James David Alexander White acquired 500,000 shares of Minnova stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,980,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$198,092.70.

Shares of CVE MCI opened at C$0.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.18. Minnova Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.11 and a 1-year high of C$0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.87 million and a P/E ratio of -5.63.

Minnova Company Profile

Minnova Corp. acquires and explores for mineral properties. It holds interests in the PL Gold mine and the Nokomis property in Peru. The company was formerly known as Auriga Gold Corp. and changed its name to Minnova Corp. in June 2014. Minnova Corp. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

