Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Shares Gap Down to $1.52

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 1.52, but opened at 1.48. Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares last traded at 1.47, with a volume of 6,013 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $546.68 million and a PE ratio of -6.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 2.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 2.54.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported -0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.03 by -0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

