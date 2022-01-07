Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 96,011 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,167,585 shares.The stock last traded at 1.26 and had previously closed at 1.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mind Medicine (MindMed) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of 1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $507.04 million and a P/E ratio of -6.07.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported -0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.03 by -0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 134,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 12.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

