MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.24-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01-1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $975.04 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $36.90 on Friday. MillerKnoll has a fifty-two week low of $33.89 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.18.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. MillerKnoll’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is currently 98.69%.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

