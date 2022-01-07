Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,102 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 10,620 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 6.1% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,106.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665,264 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,277,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842,148 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 337.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,296,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387,405 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $313.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $333.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.03 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.34.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

