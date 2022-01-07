Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $115.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Micron Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.68.

MU stock opened at $95.65 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $107.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,284 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,479. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,446,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,516,154,000 after buying an additional 426,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,005,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,909,514,000 after buying an additional 694,381 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,138,904,000 after buying an additional 3,492,076 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Micron Technology by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,742,232,000 after buying an additional 6,862,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Micron Technology by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,965,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,696,655,000 after purchasing an additional 742,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

