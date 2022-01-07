Michael T. Pykosz Sells 25,000 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 25,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $829,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of OSH opened at $26.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,805,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,067 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,780 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,123,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,285 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 692.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,481,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,810 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

