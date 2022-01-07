MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.07.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in MGIC Investment by 122.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 129.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.28. 54,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,893,593. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.71. MGIC Investment has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $16.67.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 51.30% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $294.74 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.08%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

