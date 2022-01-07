M&G Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,621,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,544 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $152,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 29.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 40.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 17,652 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 58,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 8.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 156,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,496 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,138. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $38.66 and a one year high of $66.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.91.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

