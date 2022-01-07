Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,651,200 shares, a growth of 112.0% from the November 30th total of 8,326,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 267.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MYBUF traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.43. 36,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,125. Meyer Burger Technology has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Meyer Burger Technology AG is a globally active technology company. It specializes in innovative systems and production equipment for the solar photovoltaic market. The firm engages in the development of photovoltaics along the entire value chain and has set essential industry standards, such as the diamond wire saw technology, the industrial PERC solution and precision measurement technology for solar modules.

