MetLife, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $8.40 Per Share (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of MetLife in a report released on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.40 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MetLife’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.69.

NYSE:MET opened at $66.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.06 and a 200 day moving average of $61.48. The company has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.26. MetLife has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in MetLife by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in MetLife by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in MetLife by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 139,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in MetLife by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.