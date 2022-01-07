Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Stake Increased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 53.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,314,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460,313 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Methanex were worth $60,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the third quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Methanex by 404.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Methanex during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Methanex by 11.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Methanex by 6.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $42.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 2.00. Methanex Co. has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $52.88.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.45 million. Methanex had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

Methanex Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

