Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89. Mersana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $24.38.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.17% and a negative net margin of 348,653.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arvin Yang sold 5,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $37,638.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

