Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MLM. Truist Financial raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $457.54.

MLM opened at $437.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $423.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $280.38 and a 12-month high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

