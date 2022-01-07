Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) Short Interest Up 29.5% in December

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,600 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the November 30th total of 286,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of MFH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.21. The company had a trading volume of 204,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,032. Mercurity Fintech has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.49.

Get Mercurity Fintech alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mercurity Fintech during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercurity Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $403,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mercurity Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercurity Fintech by 259.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 26,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercurity Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 4.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercurity Fintech Holding, Inc engages in the provision of instant payment network platform. It designs, develops, creates, tests, installs, configures, integrates, and customizes fully operational software using blockchain technologies. The company was founded by Mao Dong Xu on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercurity Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercurity Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.