MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Receives $270.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $270.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group cut shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €245.00 ($278.41) to €270.00 ($306.82) in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS MKKGY opened at $46.87 on Tuesday. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $52.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average of $45.80.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

