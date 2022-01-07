MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc cut its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,064,000 after purchasing an additional 99,690 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 1,970.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 101,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,200,000 after acquiring an additional 97,017 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 216,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,736,000 after acquiring an additional 88,390 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 3,802.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,405,000 after acquiring an additional 47,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 323.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 61,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,818,000 after acquiring an additional 46,825 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,118.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,341.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,561.09. The company has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a PE ratio of 710.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,018.73 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,019.57.
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.
