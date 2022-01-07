MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc cut its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,064,000 after purchasing an additional 99,690 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 1,970.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 101,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,200,000 after acquiring an additional 97,017 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 216,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,736,000 after acquiring an additional 88,390 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 3,802.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,405,000 after acquiring an additional 47,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 323.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 61,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,818,000 after acquiring an additional 46,825 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,118.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,341.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,561.09. The company has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a PE ratio of 710.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,018.73 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,019.57.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

