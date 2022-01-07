Mendel Money Management Has $3.54 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mendel Money Management raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,131 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. FedEx comprises about 2.2% of Mendel Money Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in FedEx by 30.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,904 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 6.7% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 104,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,055,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $2,327,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 23.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 43,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,562,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group set a $369.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

NYSE FDX opened at $262.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $216.34 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.94 and its 200 day moving average is $258.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

