Mendel Money Management Buys 978 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Mendel Money Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 422,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 291,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,665,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,361,000 after buying an additional 58,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,874,000 after buying an additional 16,210 shares during the last quarter.

DGRO stock opened at $55.62 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.97 and a 1 year high of $56.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.53.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.