Mendel Money Management Buys 770 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Mendel Money Management raised its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. LKQ accounts for about 1.7% of Mendel Money Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LKQ by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,786,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,023,102,000 after acquiring an additional 214,343 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in LKQ by 2.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,396,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $623,927,000 after purchasing an additional 310,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in LKQ by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,593,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $570,618,000 after purchasing an additional 382,348 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in LKQ by 17.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,395,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $560,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 57.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Raymond James upped their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $58.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.53. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.62.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.