MEMBERS Trust Co Purchases 13,843 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 93.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,632 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,843 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $22,322,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978,161 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,895,902,000 after buying an additional 6,432,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,761,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,736,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,262 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after buying an additional 12,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,017,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,265,121,000 after buying an additional 2,228,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $50.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.10 and a 200 day moving average of $55.23. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $228.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

