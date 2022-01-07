MEMBERS Trust Co Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,409 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of MEMBERS Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,756 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,186,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,479 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,758,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,154,000 after acquiring an additional 766,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,952,245.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 590,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,660,000 after acquiring an additional 590,449 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $168.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.89 and a 12 month high of $171.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

