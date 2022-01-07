MEMBERS Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 152.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,069 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,302,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,123,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 39,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $3,236,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Dominion Energy by 14.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 343,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,054,000 after acquiring an additional 42,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 6.0% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $79.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.78 and its 200 day moving average is $75.74. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $81.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

