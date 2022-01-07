MEMBERS Trust Co Buys 7,322 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 210.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,804 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $86.16 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.18.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

