MEMBERS Trust Co Boosts Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 87.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 647,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,334,000 after purchasing an additional 110,045 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,687,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period.

IEI stock opened at $127.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.09. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.71 and a fifty-two week high of $132.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

