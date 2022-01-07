Megacoin (MEC) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Megacoin has a total market cap of $187,941.16 and $3.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Megacoin has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.03 or 0.00316926 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008777 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000838 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004023 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,806,171 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

