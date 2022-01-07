Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 122 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.87.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $173.82 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $115.42 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.56 and its 200 day moving average is $158.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

In other Celanese news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

