Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 7,517.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 179.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 62.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $5,827,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ALNY opened at $155.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 0.88. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.08 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ALNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.35.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

