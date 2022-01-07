MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Trading Up 5.4%

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS) was up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 1,212,092 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 921,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. cut MediPharm Labs from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$0.70 to C$0.35 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Alliance Global Partners cut MediPharm Labs to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.35 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.83 million and a P/E ratio of -0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.32.

In other MediPharm Labs news, Director Patrick Mccutcheon sold 172,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total transaction of C$42,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,893,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,933,843.80.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

