Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.89.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

