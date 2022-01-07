MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect that MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) will announce ($0.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for MedAvail’s earnings. MedAvail posted earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MedAvail will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.40) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MedAvail.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter. MedAvail had a negative net margin of 241.08% and a negative return on equity of 87.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDVL. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MedAvail in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MedAvail by 172.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 9,169 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in MedAvail in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MedAvail in the 3rd quarter valued at $805,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in MedAvail by 1,239.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 86,248 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDVL opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. MedAvail has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $17.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $45.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

