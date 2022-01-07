MDxHealth SA (OTCMKTS:MXDHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MDxHealth SA (OTCMKTS:MXDHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, an increase of 52.7% from the November 30th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MXDHF remained flat at $$1.04 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.00. MDxHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78.

MDxHealth Company Profile

MDxHealth SA engages in the development and commercialization of molecular diagnostic products for personalized cancer treatment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States of America, The Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, Rest of EU, and Rest of the World. It offers ConfirmMDx, SelectMDx, AssureMDx, InformMDx, SelectMDx, and MonitorMDx.

