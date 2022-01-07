Mdex Price Tops $0.34 on Major Exchanges (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000800 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mdex has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. Mdex has a total market cap of $283.05 million and $7.93 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00061663 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00069595 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,365.59 or 0.07846487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00076363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,836.58 or 0.99868652 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007945 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 824,989,919 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

