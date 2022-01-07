McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $333.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $230.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.14% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.42.

Shares of MCK opened at $244.61 on Friday. McKesson has a twelve month low of $169.34 and a twelve month high of $251.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.87. The firm has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,367,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,633 shares of company stock valued at $15,322,645 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth about $225,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 19.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 60.1% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

