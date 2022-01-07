McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 76.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,192 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 10,639 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.83.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $267.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.25. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

