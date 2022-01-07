MCDEX Reaches Market Cap of $59.50 Million (MCB)

MCDEX (CURRENCY:MCB) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. During the last seven days, MCDEX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. MCDEX has a market cap of $59.50 million and $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MCDEX coin can now be bought for $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00062418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006271 BTC.

MCDEX Coin Profile

MCDEX (MCB) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. The official website for MCDEX is mcdex.io . MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling MCDEX

