MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Stock Price Down 6.3%

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)’s share price traded down 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.95 and last traded at $14.95. 25,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 482,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

Separately, TheStreet cut MBIA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.11. The company has a market cap of $815.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.06.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter. MBIA had a negative return on equity of 156.01% and a negative net margin of 140.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in MBIA by 0.8% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 102,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MBIA by 3.4% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MBIA by 28.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MBIA by 4.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of MBIA by 20.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

MBIA

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

