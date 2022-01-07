Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. is a digital infrastructure provider, with diversified operations across Cryptocurrency Mining and Digital Asset Management. It operates principally in the USA and Australia. Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc., formerly known as Wize Pharma Inc., is based in SYDNEY. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

MIGI opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.18. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.44 million, a PE ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.85.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mawson Infrastructure Group will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIGI. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group during the third quarter worth $14,065,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group during the third quarter worth $1,200,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group during the third quarter worth $103,000. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

