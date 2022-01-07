Masco (NYSE:MAS) PT Raised to $80.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist upped their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upgraded Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.23.

Get Masco alerts:

NYSE:MAS opened at $68.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.04. Masco has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masco will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,939 shares of company stock worth $8,407,120. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Masco by 8,366.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 64,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Masco by 192.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 507,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,888,000 after purchasing an additional 333,740 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Masco by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 275,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,713 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Masco by 26.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 92,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 19,517 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Masco in the second quarter valued at about $510,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.