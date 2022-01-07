Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.90.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MBII traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,881. Marrone Bio Innovations has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $132.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 85.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the second quarter valued at $36,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 40.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

