MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Lowered to $471.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $476.00 to $471.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered MarketAxess from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised MarketAxess from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $409.00 to $405.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on MarketAxess from $497.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $442.83.

Shares of MKTX opened at $373.35 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $341.50 and a twelve month high of $589.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $387.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 36.11%.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,903,000 after buying an additional 13,305 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 76,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,244,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,029,000 after buying an additional 15,636 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,643,382,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

