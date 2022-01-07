Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Mizuho

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

MRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank downgraded Marathon Oil from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.18.

MRO stock opened at $18.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.15. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.45, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 3.02.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -399.93%.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,776,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,181,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,648 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 2.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,810,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $434,854,000 after acquiring an additional 878,317 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,835,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $229,837,000 after acquiring an additional 335,343 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 3.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,996,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,869,000 after acquiring an additional 599,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Marathon Oil by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,090,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $205,525,000 after acquiring an additional 647,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

