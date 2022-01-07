MAPS (MAPS) Trading Down 25.1% This Week

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded down 16.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 7th. One MAPS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000602 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MAPS has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. MAPS has a market capitalization of $10.86 million and $611,453.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006618 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00012633 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003869 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00031173 BTC.

About MAPS

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,122,890 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

