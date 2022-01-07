Managed Account Services Inc. Sells 1,596 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Managed Account Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000.

IWD opened at $168.87 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.89 and a 1-year high of $171.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

