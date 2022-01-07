Managed Account Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Managed Account Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,742 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.7% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 171,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,180,000 after acquiring an additional 25,150 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 49,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 265,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,879,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $80.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.18. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $83.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

