Managed Account Services Inc. Has $11.30 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Managed Account Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,520 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $111.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.52. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.23 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.