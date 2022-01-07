MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) – Research analysts at Taglich Brothers lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for MamaMancini’s in a report released on Tuesday, January 4th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Taglich Brothers has a “Speculative Buy” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for MamaMancini’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MamaMancini’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS MMMB opened at $1.82 on Friday. MamaMancini’s has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.07 million, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in MamaMancini’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in MamaMancini’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MamaMancini’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MamaMancini’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in MamaMancini’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MamaMancini’s Company Profile

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc engages in the marketing of specialty prepared, frozen, and refrigerated foods for sale in retailers. Its products include meatballs with Italian sauce, meatloaf, and Italian entrees as well as beef, turkey, chicken, and pork. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty and Daniel Mancini on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

