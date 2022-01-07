Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) Short Interest Up 36.4% in December

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the November 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 657,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 270,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 18,206 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 1,487.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. 49.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

MLVF traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $15.76. 271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,382. Malvern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.42. The stock has a market cap of $120.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,580.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.07). Malvern Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Malvern Bancorp will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and originating residential and commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, and other loans. Its principal sources of funds are deposits, repayments of loans and investment securities, maturities of investments and interest bearing deposits.

