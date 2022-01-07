Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Gap Down to $21.65

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.65, but opened at $21.14. Magic Software Enterprises shares last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 109 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average of $20.04.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 6.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

